Jesse E. Robertson
Born: November 27, 1952
Died: August 18, 2020
Jesse E. Robertson, age 67, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
Jess was born in Elgin, IL on November 27, 1952. He loved street racing and building cars with his brother, Dave. Jess owned his own trucking business for over 42 years. He married his beloved wife, Susan, on December 18th, 1976 in Barrington, IL. The 44 years that they spent together were far too short. Jess could build, fabricate, maintain, and repair anything that needed fixing. He was very loving, kind, funny, compassionate and generous to those knew him and to others he never knew. The "Golden Years" tarnished quickly and so much was left undone. He will be greatly missed by all.
Jess is survived by his loving wife, Susan Robertson (nee Wendt); children, Amy Robertson of Wonder Lake, IL and Kristen (Steven) Schmaling of Wonder Lake, IL; siblings, Dave (Laura) Robertson, Jenny (Dave) Fuss, and Shirley (Tom) Van Diggelen; brother-in-law, Tom Wendt; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and William (Cline) Robertson; in-laws, Grace and Burton Wendt.
A memorial visitation for Jess will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 4pm until the time of service at 7pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake, IL 60014. A committal service will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
and the American Red Cross.
