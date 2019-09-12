|
Jessica L. Brown
Born: June 19, 1977
Died: August 31, 2019
Jessica L. Brown, age 42, passed away on August 31, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin, IL surrounded by her family.
She enjoyed cooking, listening to Country music and spending time with her children.
She is survived by her parents, Dan and Debbie (Ficken) Brown; her children, Kyle, Alex, Kailyn Young; her brother, Dan (Meghan) Brown; her grandmother, Carole Ficken; her Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Niece, Nephew and her Companion of 23 years, Matt Young.
Services were private.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019