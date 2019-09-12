Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jessica Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessica L. Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jessica L. Brown Obituary
Jessica L. Brown

Born: June 19, 1977

Died: August 31, 2019

Jessica L. Brown, age 42, passed away on August 31, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin, IL surrounded by her family.

She enjoyed cooking, listening to Country music and spending time with her children.

She is survived by her parents, Dan and Debbie (Ficken) Brown; her children, Kyle, Alex, Kailyn Young; her brother, Dan (Meghan) Brown; her grandmother, Carole Ficken; her Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Niece, Nephew and her Companion of 23 years, Matt Young.

Services were private.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jessica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.