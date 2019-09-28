|
|
Jessie Ruth (Witchie) Hauck
Born: March 7, 1931; in Mexico, MO
Died: August 27, 2019; in Chandler, AZ
Jessie Ruth (Witchie) Hauck passed away Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 at 3:08 pm in Chandler, Arizona. She was born on March 7, 1931 in Mexico, Missouri to Ed and Edith Witchie.
She grew up in Barrington and was a graduate from Barrington High School. Jessie married William Hauck, Jr. on April 19, 1952 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Cary. They resided most of their lives in Fox River Grove where they had five children, William lll (Luanne), Robert, Julie (Steve Bahr), Jan and Patti (Chris Woodward).
Jessie loved volunteering in the community. She was the President of the Senior Citizens in Fox River Grove for several years. She loved participating in the Senior Citizen Kitchen Band that entertained many organizations. She also volunteered at Good Shepherd Hospital.
She was a very proud grandmother to 8 grandchildren and a great-grandmother to 9 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William of 56 years and her son, Robert.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 28, 2019