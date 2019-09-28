Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
2107 3 Oaks Rd
Cary, IL 60013
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessie Hauck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessie Ruth Hauck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jessie Ruth Hauck Obituary
Jessie Ruth (Witchie) Hauck

Born: March 7, 1931; in Mexico, MO

Died: August 27, 2019; in Chandler, AZ

Jessie Ruth (Witchie) Hauck passed away Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 at 3:08 pm in Chandler, Arizona. She was born on March 7, 1931 in Mexico, Missouri to Ed and Edith Witchie.

She grew up in Barrington and was a graduate from Barrington High School. Jessie married William Hauck, Jr. on April 19, 1952 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Cary. They resided most of their lives in Fox River Grove where they had five children, William lll (Luanne), Robert, Julie (Steve Bahr), Jan and Patti (Chris Woodward).

Jessie loved volunteering in the community. She was the President of the Senior Citizens in Fox River Grove for several years. She loved participating in the Senior Citizen Kitchen Band that entertained many organizations. She also volunteered at Good Shepherd Hospital.

She was a very proud grandmother to 8 grandchildren and a great-grandmother to 9 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William of 56 years and her son, Robert.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jessie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.