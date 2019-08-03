|
Jewel Kay maloney
Born: March 28, 1935; in Randall, MN
Died: July 31, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL
Jewel Kay Maloney, 84, of Crystal Lake, passed away on July 31, 2019. She was born March 28, 1935 in Randall MN to Rodney and Lillian Oberton. She is survived by her children Roger (Edna) Olson, Scott Olson, Luann Page, Lynn Beaudry, Lonny Stark, Vickey Alexander(Lee Williams) , and Michael (Tina) Wells, grand children Micki Benz, Sarah Dowel, David Wolff, Jeremiah Johnson, Emily Scott, David Olson, Brandon Page, Amber Astar, Patty Delli, Justin Olson, Katie Beaudry, John Wells, Dana Perrill, Jessica Wells, and Chloe Alexander, 6 Great Grandchildren, and special family friend Lynn Looper. She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, and 3 sisters. The family would like to thank Dr. Arun Narrang and the staff at Journey Care Hospice, and Fair Oaks Health Care Center. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday August 3, 2019 at Windridge Memorial Park Chapel. Burial will follow immediately at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services in the chapel. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the or It's All About Kids Pediatric Cancer Fund. Wait Ross Allanson Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements. For information call 847-658-4232 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 3, 2019