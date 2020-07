Jill Marie Magnussen



Born: March 3, 1953; in Chicago, IL



Died: May 6, 2020; in Prairie Grove, IL



Jill Marie Magnussen (nee Matranza) passed away May 6 after a long battle with cancer. She was 67. Her husband of almost 27 years Mike was at her side. She is preceded in death by her parents Vincent and Jean (Hemple) Matranza. She is survived by her five children Jeff (Jennifer) Anderson, Julie (Kyle) Bucaro, Jennifer (Brian) Bechtold, John Anderson and Samantha Magnussen; seven grandchildren Brandon, Emily, Derek, Luke, Brady, Matt and Ryan; sisters Judy Arrington and Joy (Mike) Donnatucci.



A private celebration of life ceremony will be held July 18th. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Lurie's Children Hospital.





