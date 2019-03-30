Jill Marie Rusk



Born: April 15, 1960; in Peoria, IL



Died: March 27, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL



Jill Marie Rusk, 58, of Crystal Lake, formerly Chillicothe, passed away on March 27, 2019 at her home. Born in Peoria on April 15, 1960 to Dan and Judy Vest Armstrong, she married Mark Rusk on December 23, 1978 in Chillicothe. She Held a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Bradley University and a masters in Business administration from Northern Illinois University. Jill was a legal consultant for Consillio LLC (formerly Huron Legal) in Chicago where she helped make legal processes more efficient.



Jill is survived by: her husband. Mark; mother, Judy Armstrong of Lacon; mother in law, Edith Rusk of Peoria; daughter, Julie (Tim) Root of Glen Carbon, Jenelle Rusk of Lake in the Hills; brother, Jeff Armstrong of Punta Gorda FL; grandchildren, Abigail, Addison, Jace, & Holden; Nieces Stephanie (Michael) Maughan, Brittany Armstrong; and Nephew Dan Armstrong.



She was preceded in death by her father, Dan Armstrong and father-in-law, Donald Rusk.



Funeral services for Jill will be held at 10:00 AM on April 1, 2019 at the First Congregational Church in Lacon with Reverend Peter McQueen officiating. Burial will be in the Henry City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00pm on Sunday, March 31 at Lenz Memorial Home in Lacon.



Memorials can be made to Cure PSP in honor of her dad and online condolences can be left at lenzmemorialhome.com