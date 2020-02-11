Northwest Herald Obituaries
Born: March 12, 1936; in Harvard, IL

Died: February 7, 2020; in Rockford, IL

Jim Stone, 83 of Marengo, died Friday, February 7, 2020 at Cherryvale Place in Rockford. Born March 12, 1936 in Harvard the son of John and Elizabeth (Greenlee) Stone. Jim was honorably discharged from the Army after proudly serving his time in Germany. He married his loving wife of over 60 years, Marilyn Walthers in 1957 in Chicago. Jim worked for Arnold Manufacturing for 40 years and was a little league coach for 10 years. He loved his 1939 Ford that he would take to numerous car shows over the years. He was a kind and caring man who cherished his family dearly, he will be missed by all.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn; children, Julie (Roy) Stohlquist, Jim (Sunny) Stone and Rick (Kristy) Stone; grandchildren, Ryan Stohlquist, Jennifer Haese, Melissa Webb and Amanda Stone and great grandchildren, Ethan, Isabel, Marshall, Jaxon, Carter, Analyn, Jacob, Cole, Aubrey, Mattie and Dylan; sisters, Pat (Dana) Mecum and Linda (Mike) Foley; brother-in-law, Bill Huebsch. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Maxine Huebsch and brothers, Bruce and Don Stone.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Marengo United Methodist Church, 119 E. Washington St. from 9:30 ? 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service to follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Doc Newcomb officiating. Interment to be held in Marengo City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials in his name to the church. Extend online condolences at: www.fredrickfuneralhome.com.

John Freund, Director 847-683-2711.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
