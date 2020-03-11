|
|
James Triplett Johnson
Born: March 31, 1927; in Oak Park, IL
Died: February 27, 2020; in Woodstock, IL
James Triplett Johnson, of Woodstock, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, February 27, 2020.
He was born March 31, 1927 in Oak Park, the son of the late Bror and Ruth Johnson.
Jim was a proud veteran of the US Navy having served during WWII. He served as a radio operator on a Navy destroyer and was stationed at the Bikini Atoll.
After returning from active duty, Jim attended the University of Illinois where he earned a Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering. After graduation, he began his career as an electrical engineer and spent much of his early career installing electrical sub-stations around the Midwest and in 1956 accepted a position with RIDL/Nuclear in Chicago.
In 1965, Jim founded Contemporary Science, Inc. CSI was a manufacturer's representative company which he remained President until it's closing in 2000.
In 1952, Jim married Joan M. Miller in Chicago and welcomed two sons, James in 1956 and Peter in 1960.
Jim loved to travel. He traveled to six continents and dozens of countries. Jim's other passion was to fly and became a private pilot. He flew privately for many years until health issues forced him to stop flying in 1987.
On May 10, 2008, Jim married Mary Ann Rasmussen in Woodstock, IL. They continued to travel to many countries together and would spend much time in Kona, Hawaii, where they owned a home.
Everyone who knew Jim, loved his sense of humor, generosity, sharp wit and story telling's of his past adventures.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Charles R. (Bob) Johnson, and his wife Joan.
In addition to his loving wife, Mary Ann, he is survived by his sons; his granddaughter, Jessica, three great-grandchildren; niece Lisa; nephew, Craig; cousins; many dear friends, some of whom would visit him weekly for a good story and martini; and is faithful furry friend Elizabeth.
At his request, no services will be held.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 11, 2020