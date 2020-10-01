1/1
Jim Wester
Jim Wester

Born: December 24, 1940; in Franklin, LA

Died: September 24, 2020; in Barrington, IL

Jim Wester passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on September 24, 2020. He was born in Franklin, LA, he moved to Baton Rouge and then to Port Allen Louisiana. He attended Port Allen high school where he met his future wife, although they did not date until college. He went to LSU and remained a devout LSU Tiger fan for the rest of his life. In 1963 he joined the U.S Air Force and in 1964 he married his wife of 56 years, Beth Allain.

Flying was a lifelong passion for Jim. He once said he first dreamed of becoming a pilot as early as 7 years old. Jim was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He earned the rank of Captain in the Air Force and flew the C-130 traveling from Tokyo to Tehran and many places in between. He was one of the first pilots to fly into Easter Island. From 1968- 2000 he was a pilot for American Airlines, retiring as a Captain. Jim loved his job and thought he was the luckiest man on earth to do what he loved for a living and be paid for it.

Jim and his family moved to Johnsburg in 1977. In retirement he loved golf and lunching with his friends The ROMEOS (Retired Old Men Eating Out). He is survived by his wife Beth, his daughters: Kate (Frank McNichols) Suzanne , and Jennifer, his two grand children Lucy and Patrick McNichols, and his sister Anita Achee.

In lieu of flowers , memorial donations can be made to JourneyCare,Barrington.

(http://journeycare.org/donate/)


Published in Northwest Herald on Oct. 1, 2020.
