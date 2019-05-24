Jimmie D. Grubb



Born: November 4, 1936



Died: May 22, 2019



Jimmie D. Grubb, 82, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Centegra Hospital, Huntley. Jim was born November 4, 1936, the son of Irma and Dale Grubb.



Jim was a Navy Veteran (55-57), where he started his life long career in computer systems. He was employed at Oak Industries for 20 years in Crystal Lake, and retired from Intermatic Inc. in Spring Grove. Jim enjoyed bowling, snowmobiling, and the 20 years of the cottage on the Wolf River.



Survivors include his wife LaRita, whom he married on February 8, 1980; his son, Robert; his sister, Dorothy Skalitzky; grandson, Zachary (Lindsay) Johnson; granddaughter, Miranda Clemence; Miranda's father, Mark Clemence; his 6 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jack and Tom; and his daughter Jane Clemence. Visitation will take place from 9:30am until time of Funeral Service at 11am on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Marengo-Union Funeral Home, 505 E. Grant Highway, Marengo, IL, 60152. Burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Woodstock, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marengo Rescue Squad. For information call (815) 568-8131. Published in the Northwest Herald on May 24, 2019