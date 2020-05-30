Jo Ann Elizabeth Lemker
Born: October 9, 1933; in Alton, IL
Died: May 12, 2020; in Colorado Springs, CO
Jo Ann Elizabeth Lamker, 86, of Colorado Springs, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at her daughter, Julies home in Colorado Springs.
She was born October 9, 1933 in Alton, Illinois to Walter E. and Verena P. (Flach) Scoggins.
Jo Ann was a 1955 graduate from the University of Illinois, where she was a member of Alpha XI Delta. After graduation, she went on to teaching various grades K-12, as well as gifted children. Jo Ann was also a school librarian.
Since 1990, Jo Ann was a long-standing member of the Kishwaukee Trail Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, where she has spent countless years enjoying the research of family genealogy and where she has written two family books. Jo Ann also enjoyed reading, painting, fishing, crafts and spending time with family and friends.
Jo Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lemker, to whom she was married for sixty-three years; her son, Dale Lemker; and her parents.
She is survived by her children, Jill Bartlett and Julie Carlson; and six grandchildren.
Private Services and Inurnment will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jo Ann's memory may be made to the American Heart Association via heart.org. If you would also like to share a memory of Jo Ann or send condolences to the family, please visit The Springs Funeral Service at tsfs.co.
Born: October 9, 1933; in Alton, IL
Died: May 12, 2020; in Colorado Springs, CO
Jo Ann Elizabeth Lamker, 86, of Colorado Springs, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at her daughter, Julies home in Colorado Springs.
She was born October 9, 1933 in Alton, Illinois to Walter E. and Verena P. (Flach) Scoggins.
Jo Ann was a 1955 graduate from the University of Illinois, where she was a member of Alpha XI Delta. After graduation, she went on to teaching various grades K-12, as well as gifted children. Jo Ann was also a school librarian.
Since 1990, Jo Ann was a long-standing member of the Kishwaukee Trail Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, where she has spent countless years enjoying the research of family genealogy and where she has written two family books. Jo Ann also enjoyed reading, painting, fishing, crafts and spending time with family and friends.
Jo Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lemker, to whom she was married for sixty-three years; her son, Dale Lemker; and her parents.
She is survived by her children, Jill Bartlett and Julie Carlson; and six grandchildren.
Private Services and Inurnment will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jo Ann's memory may be made to the American Heart Association via heart.org. If you would also like to share a memory of Jo Ann or send condolences to the family, please visit The Springs Funeral Service at tsfs.co.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 30, 2020.