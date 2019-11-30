Home

Jo Anne (Hall) Spirrison Obituary
Jo Anne (Hall) Spirrison 81, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2019.

Jo was born in Berwyn, Illinois. Her love of sports and nature was fostered in childhood experiences of swimming, summer camp, family canoeing, sledding, archery, and tennis. She met and married Crystal Lake Community High School Valedictorian and theatre student George Spirrison.She graduated from Northern Illinois University in 1960 with a BS degree in Physical Education and a minor in Home Economics. She was a life guard and a middle school PE teacher. Jo wore many hats in life - interior designer, commercial real estate developer, cheerleader, and friend. She was filled with optimism and joy.

Jo remained active into her 80's walking with her beloved Jack Russell/Basenji named Maya, talking with neighbors, gathering jackets for the homeless, and supporting efforts to feed those in need.

Jo was preceded in death in 2015 by her husband of 56 years George.

Jo is survived by three children, Stacy, Scott, Seth, 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren and two loving sisters, Lee (Hall) Purvey and Jean (Hall) Shirk.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Foothill Kitchen,P.O. Box 126 Monrovia , CA. 91016 or the .
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 30, 2019
