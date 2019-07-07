Joan adams



Born: February 5, 1937; Palatine, IL



Died: June 30, 2019; McHenry, IL



Joan Adams, age 82, of McHenry, passed away on June 30, 2019, at White Oaks Memory Care of McHenry. She was born in Palatine to Fred and Thais (Schilling) Kurz on February 5, 1937. Joan was united in marriage to James B. Adams on May 28, 1955, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Round Lake.



Together with her husband, Joan was co-proprietor of Adams Auto Body and Service Center in McHenry. A devoted member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Joan enjoyed spending summers in McHenry and winters in Florida.



Joan was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous. In the 40 years of her sobriety, she helped and mentored many people on their path to sobriety. Her assistance made a profound impact on those who knew her. Joan will be deeply missed.



She is survived by her husband of 64 years, James; her sons, James B. Adams, Jr., Dennis (Kathy) Adams, and Christopher (Kristy) Adams; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Joyce (late Kenneth) Adams.



Joan was preceded in death by her parents; a son, William; a daughter, Jane; and a grandson, Lucas.



Friends and neighbors may gather with Joan's family on Monday, July 15, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1407 N, Richmond Rd., McHenry, IL 60050. The Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in the church.



Inurnment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.



Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd. For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may leave an online condolence message for her family. Published in the Northwest Herald from July 7 to July 13, 2019