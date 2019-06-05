Joan C. Lechner



Born: March 25, 1935; Chicago, IL



Died: June 2, 2019; in McHenry, IL



Joan C. Lechner, age 84, of, passed away on June 2, 2019 at her home. She was born in Chicago to Erik and Solveig (Petersen) Gedde on March 25, 1935. Joan was united in marriage to Donald Lechner on May 19, 1956 in Park Ridge.



After attending Carthage College, she worked as a secretary for the Base Commander of the United States Air Force at O'Hare International Airport. After raising her three sons, the family moved from Des Plaines to McHenry where Joan enjoyed every one of her 42 years here. Her and her husband operated a Wick Home dealership for 16 years. She was also an adult education tutor at McHenry County College for 12 years.



Joan was an animal lover with a soft spot for dogs and horses. Her hobbies included a passion for gardening and a talent for baking, but Joan's true love was her family. She was a loving wife, doting mother and grandmother, and a true friend to all. Joan will be deeply missed.



Left to cherish Joan's memory is her husband of 63 years, Donald; her sons, Jeff, Andy (Michele), and Gary (Laura) Lechner; her grandchildren, Sammi, Phil (Kayla), Jake, Maddy, and Grace; a sister, Deanna (James) Schmid; and a sister-in-law, JoAnn Gedde.



In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her brother, Lance.



Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019, followed by a Celebration of Life at 12 p.m. at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL 60050.



For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, the family suggests donations to the Hooved Animal Humane Society at 10804 McConnell Rd., Woodstock, IL 60098 or by visiting www.hahs.org



For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400 or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories on Joan's tribute wall. Published in the Northwest Herald from June 5 to June 6, 2019