Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
201 South Main St
Algonquin, IL 60102
(847) 658-4232
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN O'DELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN C. O'DELL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOAN C. O'DELL Obituary
Joan C. O'Dell

Born: February 28, 1933

Died: June 17, 2019

Joan C. O'Dell, 86, passed away on June 17, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born February 28, 1933, in Chicago, IL to Ernst and Lydia Kuehnle. She was an avid movie enthusiast and lived for Oscar night. She spent her quiet time by doing puzzles, reading, and enjoying nature while eating her ice cream. Her penchant for swimming, sun bathing with baby oil, pachyderms, and the generosity she showed to her family was almost surpassed by her love of Kleenex. She loved to share her baton twirling talent with all her children and grandchildren. And we all enjoyed stories of the candy shop.

She is survived by her children Christopher Dahlin, Todd (Jamie) Dahlin, Kurt Dahlin, Nancy (Joseph) Cervantes, Robert Dahlin, Karl Dahlin, Diana (Glenn) Kudsk, Grandchildren Tanya, Karly, Amy, Wesley, Johanna, Laurie "Zahra", Sarah, Jason, Rachael, Paige, Garrett, Trent, and 14 Great-Grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents, Homer "Nate" Dahlin (former husband), Jack Tomlinson (former husband), Bob Allabaugh(widower) and Milo O'Dell(widower), a son, Dean "Deano" Dahlin, a granddaughter Jodi Retzlaff, and a sister, Elaine Erickson. Services will be held at a later date. Wait Ross Allanson Funera & Cremation Services is assisting the family with the arrangements. For information call 847-658-4232
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
Download Now