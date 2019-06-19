Joan C. O'Dell



Born: February 28, 1933



Died: June 17, 2019



Joan C. O'Dell, 86, passed away on June 17, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born February 28, 1933, in Chicago, IL to Ernst and Lydia Kuehnle. She was an avid movie enthusiast and lived for Oscar night. She spent her quiet time by doing puzzles, reading, and enjoying nature while eating her ice cream. Her penchant for swimming, sun bathing with baby oil, pachyderms, and the generosity she showed to her family was almost surpassed by her love of Kleenex. She loved to share her baton twirling talent with all her children and grandchildren. And we all enjoyed stories of the candy shop.



She is survived by her children Christopher Dahlin, Todd (Jamie) Dahlin, Kurt Dahlin, Nancy (Joseph) Cervantes, Robert Dahlin, Karl Dahlin, Diana (Glenn) Kudsk, Grandchildren Tanya, Karly, Amy, Wesley, Johanna, Laurie "Zahra", Sarah, Jason, Rachael, Paige, Garrett, Trent, and 14 Great-Grandchildren.



Preceded in death by her parents, Homer "Nate" Dahlin (former husband), Jack Tomlinson (former husband), Bob Allabaugh(widower) and Milo O'Dell(widower), a son, Dean "Deano" Dahlin, a granddaughter Jodi Retzlaff, and a sister, Elaine Erickson. Services will be held at a later date. Wait Ross Allanson Funera & Cremation Services is assisting the family with the arrangements. For information call 847-658-4232 Published in the Northwest Herald on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary