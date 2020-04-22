Joan Catherine Temborius Joan Catherine Temborius, nee Timko, age 90, of Lombard IL, died peacefully at home on April 17 after a long illness. She was welcomed in heaven by her husband Joseph Temborius, her son John Temborius, her parents Joseph and Anna Timko, her sister Delores (Gaylord) Smith, and her brothers Jerome (dee) Timko, James Timko, and Joseph Timko. Joan was born in North Terre Haute Indiana where her father's job took them to Ohio as well. She attended St. Mary of the Woods College in Indiana, where she graduated in 1951 with her degree in Commerce. She met her future husband Joe in college through her roommate Janice Temborius (Joe's sister). They married in 1952 in Columbus Ohio and by osmosis Joan soon developed her enthusiasm for all things Notre Dame which continued beyond Joe's and her 41-year marriage. Joan would tell you in a heartbeat that her greatest achievement was parenting her 7 children, spoiling her 9 grandchildren and meeting 5 great-grandchildren over the last 12 years. She was very proud that her children and her grandchildren obtained or are on their way to obtaining their college degrees, and that many also have graduate degrees and beyond. Her love of learning was life-long and she herself took additional graduate courses to teach science at the junior high level at St. Joseph's School in Downers Grove IL. Joan had a plaque at the bottom of her stairs that she frequently touched with Michelangelo's quote "I am always learning." She was a co-founder of the DuPage Women's Investment club. She enjoyed being a member of the Morton Arboretum, the Art Institute and was an avid reader. In the last weeks of her life she continued to read books about space, art, clouds and the natural wonders of the world. She loved to garden and her beautiful yard is a testament to her and Joe's efforts throughout the decades. Joan was a woman of deep faith which she and Joe passed along to her children. She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lombard for over 60 years, and spent many volunteer hours there, especially when during her children's school years at St. Pius X school. She had a great love of our country and felt with her whole heart that it was the best place in the world to be. Joan is survived by her loving family who will dearly miss her: Daughters Ann (Dave) Parr, Barbara Temborius, Christine (Rich) Babb, and Molly (Mike) Johnson; sons Joseph (Karen) Temborius and James (Yumiko) Temborius. She was thrilled that she was able to live to see her nine grandchildren attain adulthood: Elizabeth (Brian) Bickett, John Parr, Michael Parr, and David (fiancé Kylee) Parr; JJ (Dina) Babb, Randall (Jordan) Babb and Derek (Lori) Babb; Jessica Temborius and Samuel Temborius. The delight of her last years was being with her great-grandchildren Kyla Babb, Benjamin Babb, Jack Bickett, Brynne Bickett, James Bickett, and Jaxon Babb. We are sure she will be with us in spirit when her third great-granddaughter is born in September. She loved her sisters-in-law Janice Clough and Joyce Kutscher and her many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Services and Interment private, with a Live streamed service at 12:45 PM on Saturday, April 25. Joan will be laid to rest at Queen of Heaven cemetery in Hillside Illinois. A Memorial Mass will be planned at a later date. Funeral info: 630-932-1500 or www.knollcrest.net.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 22, 2020.