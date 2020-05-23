Joan Chase
Born: June 21, 1941
Died: May 15, 2020
Joan Chase, 78, of Elk Grove, Illinois, passed away May 15, 2020 with her family by her side five weeks after being diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer.
She was born to the late Ben and Florence Blake, in McHenry, Illinois on June 21, 1941. She is preceded in death by her 2nd husband Vern Chase, she is a loving mother to three kids, Jeff (Chrisy) Keenan of Panama City, Florida, Pam (Ron) Empting of North St. Paul, Minnesota and Lee (Kathy) Keenan of Lake Zurich, Illinois and three step children Mike (Hana) Chase, Sue (Bill) Chase and Carol (Stephen) Chase. She is also survived by her brothers Ken (Jemma) Blake of Watertown, WI and Dan (Paula) Blake of Downers Grove, IL.
Our mom grew up on a dairy farm and attended McHenry High School, she worked in various jobs from managing an apartment complex to different administrative roles, but her main job, and the one she was the absolute best at, was being our mom!!! She made sure her children were surrounded by family and love, and instilled those values in all of us.
She has been an amazing grandmother to Stephanie, Brittany, Blake, Jake, Kelsey, Allie, Nicki and Katie, as well as to Mike and Hana's girls, Winnie and Linda, and a wonderful great-grandmother to Stephanie's daughters, Addison and Ella, and Brittany's son, Chase, and daughter, Charlotte. Grandma Joan was willing to travel all around Illinois and go as far as Florida or Minnesota for the opportunity to see a grandchild play a sport or perform in a recital.
She was an active 78 year old; her social calendar was usually full, which she enjoyed as she truly cherished every moment with family and friends. She attended her grandson Blake's wedding at the end of January, danced for two hours that night, and finally called it a night a little after midnight only because everyone else was done.
Some people dream of traveling and seeing exotic places, but our mom was happiest when she was surrounded by family and friends. Our mom only had weeks from her diagnosis to when she passed; those few weeks were filled with an outpour of love from family and friends who reached out to tell her what an amazing person she is. While we have always known how much of a gift our mom was, we believe she finally fully realized the amazing legacy she would leave during her final weeks.
Due to Coronavirus, her funeral services will be private; she will be laid to rest next to Vern at St. Michael's Cemetery in Palatine on Friday May 22nd. Next year, we will plan a celebration of her life, probably close to what would have been her 80th birthday, June 21st 2021; those details will come out in early 2021.In lieu of flowers please send donations to Cancer Wellness Center or Cancer Support Center. These two great organizations provide support to anyone going through cancer at no cost.
For information call 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in Northwest Herald on May 23, 2020.