Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Jurczyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan E. Jurczyk

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan E. Jurczyk Obituary
Joan E. Jurczyk

Joan E. Jurczyk, age 83, of Huntley died peacefully on March 12, 2019. She was born September 24, 1935 in Chicago, IL, the oldest of 5 children born to Edward M. & Josephine S. (nee Lata) Jasionowski.

She married Fred W. Jurczyk on June 22, 1957 and they shared 61 wonderful years together.

She is survived by her husband, Fred, her brothers Thomas D. (Mary) Jasionowski, Richard P. Jasionowski and Martin J. Jasionowski, nephew Jeffrey (Brooke) Jasionowski and niece Jennifer (Mark) Oznoff. She was preceded in death by her brother, Edward J. Jasionowski and her sister-in-law, Tina Jasionowski.

Per her wishes, Joan has been cremated. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on March 19th at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Rd, Huntley, IL.

For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or visit www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now