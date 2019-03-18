|
|
Joan E. Jurczyk
Joan E. Jurczyk, age 83, of Huntley died peacefully on March 12, 2019. She was born September 24, 1935 in Chicago, IL, the oldest of 5 children born to Edward M. & Josephine S. (nee Lata) Jasionowski.
She married Fred W. Jurczyk on June 22, 1957 and they shared 61 wonderful years together.
She is survived by her husband, Fred, her brothers Thomas D. (Mary) Jasionowski, Richard P. Jasionowski and Martin J. Jasionowski, nephew Jeffrey (Brooke) Jasionowski and niece Jennifer (Mark) Oznoff. She was preceded in death by her brother, Edward J. Jasionowski and her sister-in-law, Tina Jasionowski.
Per her wishes, Joan has been cremated. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on March 19th at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Rd, Huntley, IL.
For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or visit www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 18, 2019