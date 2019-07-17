Joan F. Eggersdorfer



Born: August 8, 1932



Died: July 13, 2019



Joan F. Eggersdorfer, 86 of Lake in the Hills, passed away peacefully, Saturday, July 13, 2019.



Visitation will be on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 4-8pm at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00am on Saturday, July 20 at St. Mary Catholic Chuch-10307 Dundee Road. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family so that they may later honor her.



Joan was born August 8, 1932 the daughter of Stanley and Rose Deleshe. On June 9, 1951 she married John Eggersdorfer they made their home in Chicago and Lake in the Hills in their later years.



Joan was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and devoted wife to her husband John for 68 years. She had a warm heart and gentle soul. Joan was always ready to give a friendly smile and easily engage in a caring conversation with anyone she knew or met.



She had a great sense of humor and could make you laugh with her unexpected wit. Spending time with her family brought her much joy. She enjoyed flowers and tending to her gardens, as well as feeding her outside feathered friends. Caring for her family, home and being a devout Catholic were her passions.



She will be deeply missed by her husband, John, children, John (Sue), Steve (Karen), Gloria (Paul), Wayne, Beth (Jeff) and Joe (Yelena) and her eleven grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.



Published in the Northwest Herald on July 17, 2019