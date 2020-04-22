Joan Francis Roray Born: November 29, 1941 Died: April 16, 2020 Joan Francis Roray passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on April 16th, 2020. Joan was born on November 29, 1941 in Chicago, IL, to Clement and Genevieve Hert . On October 14, 1961, she married the love of her life, James S. Roray . Joan retired after 27 years as a Medical Records Secretary for St Josephs, Little Sisters of the Poor, in Palatine, IL. Joan was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother (Gigi). She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, but most of all cherished her time with her great grandchildren. Together, James and Joan, enjoyed traveling all over the world, sharing her passion of travel with her family. Joan is survived by her husband of 58 years, James S. Roray; her four children, Richard J Roray (Annette) and Tricia Konces-Simo; their twelve grandchildren, Courtni Johnson(Benjamin), Tyler Roray, Chad Roray, Savannah Simo, Alexandria Simo, Jordan Simo, Dino Piscopo and Nicholas Piscopo, and the loves of their life, their great grandchildren, Kylie Simo, Brendlyn Krol, Landen Johnson and Olivia Johnson. She has touched so many hearts and will be deeply missed. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date, due to covid 19.

Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 22, 2020.