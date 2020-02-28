|
Joan Heftrig
Born: August 31, 1934; in Chicago, IL
Died: February 23, 2020; in Rockford, IL
Joan Heftrig, 85, of Harvard passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Javon Bae Hospital- Riverside, Rockford, IL.
She was born August 31, 1934, in Chicago, IL to Joseph and Estelle (Rinaldi) Murphy. Prior to retirement she worked as an office administrator for many years. Joan enjoyed gardening, and watching Fox News. Her passion was spending time with her family.
Joan married the love of her life Raymond Heftrig on October 2, 1954, in Chicago, IL.
Survivors include her spouse Raymond; children Vicki Pietrzak, Kim Heftrig, Kathi (Dennis) Phillips, Jill Heftrig, and Michael (Suzanne) Heftrig; 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one brother Raymond Schmitz.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson Tyler.
Per Joan's wishes she will be cremated with a Celebration of her life at a later date.
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home entrusted in the arrangements.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 28, 2020