Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Heftrig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Heftrig


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Heftrig Obituary
Joan Heftrig

Born: August 31, 1934; in Chicago, IL

Died: February 23, 2020; in Rockford, IL

Joan Heftrig, 85, of Harvard passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Javon Bae Hospital- Riverside, Rockford, IL.

She was born August 31, 1934, in Chicago, IL to Joseph and Estelle (Rinaldi) Murphy. Prior to retirement she worked as an office administrator for many years. Joan enjoyed gardening, and watching Fox News. Her passion was spending time with her family.

Joan married the love of her life Raymond Heftrig on October 2, 1954, in Chicago, IL.

Survivors include her spouse Raymond; children Vicki Pietrzak, Kim Heftrig, Kathi (Dennis) Phillips, Jill Heftrig, and Michael (Suzanne) Heftrig; 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one brother Raymond Schmitz.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson Tyler.

Per Joan's wishes she will be cremated with a Celebration of her life at a later date.

Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home entrusted in the arrangements.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.

For more information, call Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home at 815-943-5400.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -