Joan L. Edwards Surber



Born: June, 6th 1932



Died: June 14th 2019



Joan Louise Edwards Surber, 87, of Marengo, IL died in the comfort of her home surrounded by those who loved her.



She was born in Aurora, IL to Rosa Annie (Parrant) and Colonel Charles Henry Edwards III. Although she made her home in Marengo and spent almost 50 years there she still fondly considered herself a "Fox River Valley Girl".



She Married Warner Lee Surber on September 10th 1954 and the couple had three children together, Leslie, Bradley, and Whitney.



Joan loved to travel and often recounted her times on the back of her husbands motorcycle traveling across the states.



Joan was an avid reader and you never saw her without the newest murder mystery in her hands. Some is her favorite authors included James Patterson, Alexander McCall Smith, and Janet Evanovich.



Every morning without fail you could find Joan in the kitchen reading the paper and drinking her beloved "French vanilla cappuccino".



Joan was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and all three of her children.



She is survived by four grandchildren Amanda (Travis) and Samantha (Jace) of Billings, Mt and Nichole (Truman) and Jonathan (Amanda) of Marengo, Il. Seven Great Grandchildren Leah, Adrianna, Liam, Levi, Evelyn, Emmaleigh, and Alina. Niece Amanda Edwards and Nephews Charles and James Edwards of Massachusetts.



A memorial service will be held Saturday June 22nd 3pm at the Baptist Church in Marengo with a meal to follow. Published in the Northwest Herald from June 20 to June 22, 2019