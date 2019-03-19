Joan Lenore Tucker



Born: April 11, 1933; in Chicago, IL



Died: March 12, 2019; in Wauconda, IL



Joan Lenore Tucker of McHenry passed away peacefully on March 12, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born to Anthony and Anne (Ferrero) Cantello on April 11, 1933 in Chicago. She married the love of her life, Joseph Tucker at St. Ferdinand Church in Chicago on October 27, 1956. He preceded her in death on October 17, 2012.



Joan will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



Survivors include her children, Anthony (Grace) Tucker of Island Lake, Sharon (Greg) Nowak of Des Plaines, Timothy (Del Kepler) Tucker of Ingleside and Christopher (Lisa Rebalchenko) Tucker of Chicago; grandchildren, Ashley Nowak, Kaitlyn Nowak, Jeffrey Tucker, Nora Tucker; great-grandson, Tucker Nowak and by her sister Carole (Norm) Tuccy.



She graduated from Notre Dame High School in Chicago in 1951 and worked various bookkeeping and accounting jobs. After retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her husband at their vacation trailer and dedicated time to caring for her grandchildren. She was a devoted catholic and most recently a parishioner at The Church of Holy Apostles in McHenry.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 9:00 AM at The Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 Bull Valley Road, McHenry, IL 60050 followed by a funeral mass at 10:30 AM. Interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to The or Journey Care.