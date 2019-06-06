Joan M. Lundy



Born: February 16, 1932



Died: June 4, 2019



Joan M. Lundy, 87, of Johnsburg, passed away following a brief illness on June 4, 2019.



She was born on February 16, 1932 to Roland and Mina Anthony of Woodstock, IL. She was part of the graduating class of 1950. Shortly after, she married "the milkman", Harry Lundy. They celebrated 40 years of marriage.



Joan Raised her family of 6 kids in McHenry; Susan (Steve) Smith, Steven (Kathy) Lundy, Sandra Lacco, Shelby Mazzone, Scott (Deb) Lundy, and Sheryl (Arnold) Schmitt.



Joan spent 15 happy years as a farmer's wife in Capron, IL, returning home, working as a McHenry County Farm Bureau Secretary in Woodstock, IL. Most recently living in Jefferson, WI.



She is survived by grandchildren; Jeff, Kristie, and Michael Lundy, Todd, and Ashlie Lasco, Megan, Mark, and Morgan Lundy, Luke and Jacob Mazzone, along with 14 great grandchildren.



Preceded in death by her parents, husband, oldest daughter Susan, and daughter Shelby.



She will be greatly missed by her many friends and family.



There is no service planned at this time. Published in the Northwest Herald on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary