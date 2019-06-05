Joan Marie Reisig



Born: Jan 1st, 1931; in Buffalo, NY



Died: April 27, 2019; in Woodstock, IL



Joan Marie Reisig, nee Baumler, 88, of Woodstock, IL passed away on Sat, April 27, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.



A "Celebration of Life"service will be held Sat June 8th at 11AM at St John's Lutheran Church, Woodstock, IL.



Joan was born on Jan 1st, 1931 in Buffalo, NY, to Loretta Henrietta Baumler and Albert Baumler. She grew up in the Buffalo area, and was active with the St. Nick's group, singing with her friends around the piano. Her life changed when she met the love of her life, Dave, at "Hearts a Poppin" Valentine's dance, where he literally swept her off her feet. They were married May 10, 1958 and honeymooned at Letchworth State Park. Joan and Davelived in NJ for 3 yrs before moving back to the Buffalo area where they spent 22 years raising their family in Clarence Center, NY. Dave was transferred to Chicago in 1985 wherethey built their dream home - a beautiful log cabin in Woodstock, IL. Joan loved raising her children and being part of their lives. She encouraged each of them to participate in music, art, and sports. She even marched alongside the parades on Main Street with the marching bands - smiling over at her kids. Joan and Dave were very active in the 'Turner's", a German, gymnastic/social group with their very close friends.



In addition, she loved babies and animals - cats, dogs & birds - especially chickadees. Joan loved musicals! Her favorite were Guys and Dolls, Oklahoma, and Music Man. You could almost always get her singing by prompting her with the 1st line of the song "What's playing at the Roxie?"



Joan was preceded in death by her sister, Carol (Baumler) Trybus and her brothers Albert Baumler and John Joseph (Jack) Baumler.



Joan is survived by her loving husband, David L Reisig, along with her six children; Cynthia Stevens, David K. Reisig, Karen Seely, Elizabeth Relle (Dane), Eric Reisig (Lisa), and Melissa Sugihara (Bill).



She is also survived by her 9 grandchildren; William Reisig, Robert Reisig, Christina Minich, Taylor Relle, David M Reisig, Kaylee Ownbey, Stephen Reisig, Emily Sugihara, Olivia Sugihara and her 2 Great Grandchildren; Dahlia and Eleven.



She will be loved and missed for the rest of our lives.



In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted for Journey Care hospice or the : Her Hospice Caretakers - Journey Care www.journeycare.org/honoring-remembering/grateful-family-and-friends The www.dementiasociety.org/memorials Published in the Northwest Herald on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary