1/
Joan M. Straulin
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Marie Straulin

(nee Pauly)

Born: May 25, 1941

Died: November 29, 2020

Joan Marie Straulin (nee Pauly) of Johnsburg, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020. Joan was born May 25, 1941 in Arlington Heights to Chester and Grace (Wirth) Pauly.

Joan enjoyed spending her time with the Women of the Moose, Red Hat Society and was an avid bowler, participating in many leagues over the years. She was a doting grandma and loved to spend time with her grandchildren, watching whatever activity they were involved in at the time. Joan was an avid animal lover and had dogs or cats throughout her life; each one was beloved by her.

Survived by her sons; Jeff (Lisa) Straulin of Johnsburg, Jay (Amy) Straulin of Ballwin MO; grandchildren, Jefferson, Kaitlyn, Garrett, Mackenzie, Jackson and Jamison; brother Wayne (Jackie) Pauly of Madison, WI; niece Heather Clancy; great nephew Elijah; several close cousins .

Preceded in death by her parents; husband Jim.

Due to current restrictions a memorial service for Joan will be scheduled for a later date.

Please email to jmstraulin@gmail.com for further information on service arrangements or call the funeral home at 815-675-0550

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be given to Alzheimer's Association.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, IL 60081. Visit www.ThompsonSpringGrove.com to leave an online condolence to the family of Joan M. Straulin.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home
8103 Wilmot Rd.
Spring Grove, IL 60081
815-675-0550
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved