Joan Marie Straulin (nee Pauly) of Johnsburg, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020. Joan was born May 25, 1941 in Arlington Heights to Chester and Grace (Wirth) Pauly.
Joan enjoyed spending her time with the Women of the Moose, Red Hat Society and was an avid bowler, participating in many leagues over the years. She was a doting grandma and loved to spend time with her grandchildren, watching whatever activity they were involved in at the time. Joan was an avid animal lover and had dogs or cats throughout her life; each one was beloved by her.
Survived by her sons; Jeff (Lisa) Straulin of Johnsburg, Jay (Amy) Straulin of Ballwin MO; grandchildren, Jefferson, Kaitlyn, Garrett, Mackenzie, Jackson and Jamison; brother Wayne (Jackie) Pauly of Madison, WI; niece Heather Clancy; great nephew Elijah; several close cousins .
Preceded in death by her parents; husband Jim.
Due to current restrictions a memorial service for Joan will be scheduled for a later date.
Please email to jmstraulin@gmail.com for further information on service arrangements or call the funeral home at 815-675-0550
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be given to Alzheimer's Association
