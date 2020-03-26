|
|
Joan Marian May
Born: August 8th, 1933
Died: March 22, 2020
Joan Marian May, 86, of Beach Park, IL, formerly of Spring Grove, IL, peacefully passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Rolling Hills Manor Nursing Home, surrounded by her family. She was born August 8th, 1933 in Chicago, IL to Ellsworth and Ann Goebel.
Joan married the late Allan W. May on January 26, 1952. They were married for 56 years.
She was a graduate of Grant High School and worked as a secretary for 33 years. She was a parishioner of Saint Dismas Catholic Church in Waukegan and formerly a parishioner of St. Peter's in Spring Grove. She enjoyed, golfing, bowling, knitting, and reading. Above all else, Joan loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her 2 children, Mary (Terry) Mathews, and Janet (Wayne) Lane; 4 grandchildren, Tom Mathews, Angela (Bill) Conover, Kristina Griffin, and Catie (Chris) Schuh; 8 great-grandchildren Alex Mathews, Mariana Conover, Allan Conover, Maya Conover, Emma May Conover, Olivia Griffin, Alexa Schuh, and Peter Schuh; sister, Marilyn (the late, Arthur "Ike" Enzenauer); and brother, Kenneth (Sharon) Goebel.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Allan W May; and her parents Ellsworth & Ann Goebel.
A Memorial Mass will be held on or around her birthday at St. Dismas Catholic Church in Waukegan, IL if the current health crisis has passed by then. The Rite of Committal will take place privately at St. Peter's Cemetery in Spring Grove. Arrangements entrusted to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 847-244-1155.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Rolling Hills Manor Employee Holiday Fund, 3615 16th St, Zion IL 60099.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 26, 2020