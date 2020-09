Joan "Jo" Maurine Bidle, of North Muskegon, formerly of Crystal Lake, ILJo Bidle, loving wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma, passed awayat age 90 on September 20, 2020. She was born on January 2, 1930 to Lloydand Maurine Shearer and grew up in Steward, IL. She lost her mom at twoyears old and her dad at age five. She was raised by her grandma EllaShearer until she was 15, and then raised by her neighbors Vera and ArthurRapp. Jo's early life formed a life-long priority of family first. She wasa graduate of Cornell College in Iowa and worked as a school teacher andwith ReMax realty. She was a staff member at the First CongregationalChurch in Crystal Lake, IL, where she raised her four children with herfirst husband Richard Thorsen. She later married Rev. Dr. James Bidle onJuly 29, 1989 and moved to Muskegon, MI. Jo was very active in her PEOchapter for 70 years, as well as the Red Hat Ladies group. She lovedsinging and performed publicly. She organized traveling tour groups thatallowed her to travel worldwide. She was an avid animal lover, except whenthe deer ate her Hosta plants. Wherever she lived, her warm smile andengaging personality drew many dear friends to her. She was still meetingwith college friends annually for over 70 years. Jo will leave a legacy ofendless thoughtfulness. There were many endearing comments on Jo'spassing, among them, "When Moo Moo talked to you, you knew you felt likethe only person in the room." "She loved playing the dice game and cardswith us." "She was a hip grandma who could text and send emojis." "Jo wasone of the most extraordinary and kind-hearted souls I have ever met."She is survived by her husband, James Bidle; her children, Kim (Doug)Viafora, Matt Thorsen, Lisa (Mark) Wagy, Ellen ( Mark ) Mottola; 5stepchildren, Paula ( Bud), Chris (Lynda), Holly, Betsy ( Gary ) andLaurie (Brian); her 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.A memorial service celebrating Jo's life will be held at a later datewhen Covid 19 restrictions are lifted.First Congregational Church of Muskegon. Please visit www.clockfuneralhome.com to leave a memory or sign the online guestbook.In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jo Bidle's memory to theFirst Congregational Church of Muskegon at 1201 Jefferson St, Muskegon, MI49441 or the Humane Society of West Michigan at 3077 Wilson Dr NW, GrandRapids, MI 49534. Clock Funeral Home - Muskegon