Joan "Jo" Maurine Bidle, of North Muskegon, formerly of Crystal Lake, IL
Jo Bidle, loving wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma, passed away
at age 90 on September 20, 2020. She was born on January 2, 1930 to Lloyd
and Maurine Shearer and grew up in Steward, IL. She lost her mom at two
years old and her dad at age five. She was raised by her grandma Ella
Shearer until she was 15, and then raised by her neighbors Vera and Arthur
Rapp. Jo's early life formed a life-long priority of family first. She was
a graduate of Cornell College in Iowa and worked as a school teacher and
with ReMax realty. She was a staff member at the First Congregational
Church in Crystal Lake, IL, where she raised her four children with her
first husband Richard Thorsen. She later married Rev. Dr. James Bidle on
July 29, 1989 and moved to Muskegon, MI. Jo was very active in her PEO
chapter for 70 years, as well as the Red Hat Ladies group. She loved
singing and performed publicly. She organized traveling tour groups that
allowed her to travel worldwide. She was an avid animal lover, except when
the deer ate her Hosta plants. Wherever she lived, her warm smile and
engaging personality drew many dear friends to her. She was still meeting
with college friends annually for over 70 years. Jo will leave a legacy of
endless thoughtfulness. There were many endearing comments on Jo's
passing, among them, "When Moo Moo talked to you, you knew you felt like
the only person in the room." "She loved playing the dice game and cards
with us." "She was a hip grandma who could text and send emojis." "Jo was
one of the most extraordinary and kind-hearted souls I have ever met."
She is survived by her husband, James Bidle; her children, Kim (Doug)
Viafora, Matt Thorsen, Lisa (Mark) Wagy, Ellen ( Mark ) Mottola; 5
stepchildren, Paula ( Bud), Chris (Lynda), Holly, Betsy ( Gary ) and
Laurie (Brian); her 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service celebrating Jo's life will be held at a later date
when Covid 19 restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jo Bidle's memory to the
First Congregational Church of Muskegon at 1201 Jefferson St, Muskegon, MI
49441 or the Humane Society of West Michigan at 3077 Wilson Dr NW, Grand
Rapids, MI 49534. Clock Funeral Home - Muskegon