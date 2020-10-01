Joan Maurine Bidle
Born: January 2, 1930
Died: September 20, 2020
Joan "Jo" Maurine Bidle, of North Muskegon, formerly of Crystal Lake, IL
Jo Bidle, loving wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma, passed away at age 90 on September 20, 2020. She was born on January 2, 1930 to Lloyd and Maurine Shearer and grew up in Steward, IL. She lost her mom at two years old and her dad at age five. She was raised by her grandma Ella Shearer until she was 15, and then raised by her neighbors Vera and Arthur Rapp. Jo's early life formed a life-long priority of family first. She was a graduate of Cornell College in Iowa and worked as a school teacher and with ReMax realty. She was a staff member at the First Congregational Church in Crystal Lake, IL, where she raised her four children with her first husband Richard Thorsen. She later married Rev. Dr. James Bidle on July 29, 1989 and moved to Muskegon, MI. Jo was very active in her PEO chapter for 70 years, as well as the Red Hat Ladies group. She loved singing and performed publicly. She organized traveling tour groups that allowed her to travel worldwide. She was an avid animal lover, except when the deer ate her Hosta plants. Wherever she lived, her warm smile and engaging personality drew many dear friends to her. She was still meeting with college friends annually for over 70 years. Jo will leave a legacy of endless thoughtfulness. There were many endearing comments on Jo's passing, among them, "When Moo Moo talked to you, you knew you felt like the only person in the room." "She loved playing the dice game and cards with us." "She was a hip grandma who could text and send emojis." "Jo was one of the most extraordinary and kind-hearted souls I have ever met."
She is survived by her husband, James Bidle; her children, Kim (Doug) Viafora, Matt Thorsen, Lisa (Mark) Wagy, Ellen ( Mark ) Mottola; 5 stepchildren, Paula ( Bud), Chris (Lynda), Holly, Betsy ( Gary ) and Laurie (Brian); her 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service celebrating Jo's life will be held at a later date when Covid 19 restrictions are lifted.
First Congregational Church of Muskegon. Please visit www.clockfuneralhome.com
to leave a memory or sign the online guestbook.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jo Bidle's memory to the First Congregational Church of Muskegon at 1201 Jefferson St, Muskegon, MI 49441 or the Humane Society of West Michigan at 3077 Wilson Dr NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534. Clock Funeral Home - Muskegon