Joan S. Falk
Joan S. Falk (nee Kmety), age 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday February 27, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
A memorial visitation for Joan will be held on Saturday March 7th, 2020 from 11am until the time of service at 12pm at St. Paul?s United Church of Christ 485 W Woodstock St, Crystal Lake, IL followed by a luncheon at the church. Inurnment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 1, 2020