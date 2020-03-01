Northwest Herald Obituaries
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Paul's United Church of Christ
485 W. Woodstock St.
Crystal Lake, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Paul's United Church of Christ
485 W. Woodstock St.
Crystal Lake, IL
View Map
Joan S. Falk


1935 - 2020
Joan S. Falk

Joan S. Falk (nee Kmety), age 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday February 27, 2020 with her loving family by her side.

A memorial visitation for Joan will be held on Saturday March 7th, 2020 from 11am until the time of service at 12pm at St. Paul?s United Church of Christ 485 W Woodstock St, Crystal Lake, IL followed by a luncheon at the church. Inurnment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 1, 2020
