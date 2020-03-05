|
Joan S. Falk
Born: July 2, 1935
Died: February 27, 2020
Joan S. Falk (nee Kmety), age 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday February 27, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
Joan was born on July 2nd, 1935 in Chicago, IL. She met the love of her life, Norm Falk, in 1963. They married a year later in 1964. She loved many things, but what she loved most of all was being a mother. Joan was an honorary member of the Countryside Garden Club and retired from District 47 after working in the kitchen for 11 years. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Joan is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Norm Falk; loving children, Nancy Chvosta, David Chvosta, Colleen Falk & Jessica Falk; grandchildren, Samantha Schulz, Zachary (Ashley) Volland, Nicholas, Audrey & Andrew Chvosta; great-granddaughter, Carmella.
Preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna Kmety; and siblings John Carl Kmety and Patricia Kmety.
A memorial visitation for Joan will be held on Saturday March 7th, 2020 from 11am until the time of service at 12pm at St. Paul's United Church of Christ 485 W Woodstock St, Crystal Lake, IL 60014, followed by a luncheon at the church. Inurnment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the () or to St. Paul's United Church of Christ (see address above).
