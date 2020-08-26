Joan Souchek
Born: September 15, 1927; in Chicago, IL
Died: Aug 21, 2020; in Huntley, IL
Joan Souchek, 92 of Huntley, IL, went to be with her Lord, on Aug 21, 2020, at 12:22 A.M. at Alden Estates Memory Care, in Huntley Il., after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Due to Covid, a small private memorial service will be held on Friday, August 28th, at 5pm, in Huntley, Il. There will be an additional gathering for friends and family to Celebrate Joan in September in Huntley. Detailed information concerning this gathering will be posted on the following web site: www.Cremation-Society.com
; Obituaries. Joan was cremated through the Cremation Society of Illinois. Arrangements for the service and the cremation were made by Paul Souchek & Linda Weise Cook.
Joan Souchek was born in Chicago, IL. to Henning and Ester Soderlund (who were immigrants from Sweden) on Sept 15, 1927. She resided in Chicago, where she was involved in church, social and athletic activities. She married Paul S. Souchek on March 29, 1947 in Norridge Park, IL. She and Paul enjoyed a very active social life with friends and family. They enjoyed traveling, family vacations, weekend trips to Lake Geneva and seeing everyone of their grandchildren's plays, concerts and performances. She had a strong faith and was a member of Willowcreek Community Church for 45 years. She was an administrative assistant for Alexian Brothers Hospital and Medical Staff for over 20 years. She was joyfully and actively involved in many social activities including competitive swimming with The Sun City Stingrays, The Scandinavian Club at Sun City and she enjoyed golf. She was well known for her loving spirit and desire to help others. Her greatest passion was her grandchildren. They would describe her as amazing and a force of love in their lives. Her passionate energy, spirit and light was contagious to anyone that may have crossed her path.
Joan Souchek is survived by her husband, Paul S. Souchek, daughters; Linda Weise Cook, Greg (husband), Donna Netzley, and son Paul Souchek ,Peggy(wife). Grandchildren; Matthew Weise, Clara (wife), Chris Weise, Bethany Weise, Heidi Netzley, Scott Souchek, Pam (wife), Carrie McDeviit, Kenny (husband) and Megan Kent, Dustin (husband). Great-grandchildren; Faelyn and Cullen McDeviit, Tom Souchek and Mateo Fernandez Vara Weise.
Written Memorials may be sent to the following e-mail address: psouchek@hotmail.com. Please call Paul for more information, 815-861-4046.
The family is in deep gratitude to Alden Estates Memory Care for their outstanding and genuine loving care for Mom.
The private service and September Celebration will both be outside; masks and social distancing are kindly appreciated.