Born: February 25, 1939; in Faribault, MN

Died: December 14, 2019; in Barrington, IL

Joan "Joannie" Zacharias, 80, of Crystal Lake, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at JourneyCare in Barrington. She was born in Faribault, MN on February 25, 1939 to John and Mary (nee Kingsley) Glassco.

She graduated from Bethlehem Academy, Faribault, class of 1957, and went on to earn her nursing degree (LPN) from Mankato State University. She married Jerome Zacharias on December 18, 1972 and they enjoyed 48 wonderful years together. After their marriage, Joannie became a manufacturer representative for their company, Jerry Zacharias, Inc.

Survivors include her husband, Jerome "Jerry" Zacharias of Crystal Lake; sister, Marcia Evans of Bethesda, MD; nephews, Mark Moreau and Steven (Theresa) Moreau, both of Faribault, MN and Gregory (Anna) Evans of Glendale, CA; and nieces, Mary Sarah (Bob) Plitzkow of Longview, MN, Ann DeLoach of Faribault, Julia (John) Evans - Sessoms of New Orleans, LA and Laura (Jeffrey) Rhodes of Bethesda, MD.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister and brother-in-law, Jeanne and Moe Moreau; and her infant nephew, Thomas Moreau.

A memorial visitation will be from 11 am until 12 noon on Wednesday, December 18, at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Mass will follow at 12:30 pm at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Faribault, MN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joannie's name would be much appreciated to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic School at 265 King Street, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 or to a .

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for more information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 17, 2019
