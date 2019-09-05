Northwest Herald Obituaries
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:30 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
JoAnn C. Musial


1959 - 2019
JoAnn C. Musial Obituary
JoAnn C. Musial

Born:August 12, 1959; in Chicago, IL

Died: August 31, 2019; in Huntley, IL

JoAnn C. Musial, 60 of Huntley, died peacefully at her home on August 31, 2019.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 3:00 until the time of the 4:30pm service all at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road , Huntley.

JoAnn was born August 12, 1959 in Chicago the daughter of Stanley and Phyllis Musial. She worked for Lucent Technologies. JoAnn was a loving aunt and enjoyed spending time with her family. She liked to play horseshoes, softball and play the slot machines. She was a loving sister, aunt and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.

JoAnn is survived by her siblings, Christine (Steven) Pearlman, Robert Musial and James Musial and by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by her step mother, Jacquie. For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 5, 2019
