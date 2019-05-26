Home

St Mary's Church
10307 Dundee Rd
Huntley, IL 60142
Funeral Mass
Sunday, May 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
10307 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
10307 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL
JoAnn M. Johnson


JoAnn M. Johnson, 81 of Huntley, died peacefully, May 22, 2019 at her home.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 9:00am until the 10:00am Mass all at St. Mary Catholic Church-10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. Burial will be in St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.

JoAnn was born May 28, 1937 in Chicago, the daughter of Guido and Antionette Storti. In 1957 she married Walter L. Johnson. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her. She enjoyed traveling, reading, collecting gem stones, old classic movies and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Walter, her children, Janet (Bryon) Howard, Steven Johnson, and Anthony Johnson, by her 4 grandchildren, Stefanie, Dina, Angela and Daniela and by 3 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Ronald(Claire) Storti. JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Barbara and Bernadette.

For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on May 26, 2019
