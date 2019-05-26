JoAnn M. Johnson



JoAnn M. Johnson, 81 of Huntley, died peacefully, May 22, 2019 at her home.



Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 9:00am until the 10:00am Mass all at St. Mary Catholic Church-10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. Burial will be in St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.



JoAnn was born May 28, 1937 in Chicago, the daughter of Guido and Antionette Storti. In 1957 she married Walter L. Johnson. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her. She enjoyed traveling, reading, collecting gem stones, old classic movies and spending time with her family.



She is survived by her husband, Walter, her children, Janet (Bryon) Howard, Steven Johnson, and Anthony Johnson, by her 4 grandchildren, Stefanie, Dina, Angela and Daniela and by 3 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Ronald(Claire) Storti. JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Barbara and Bernadette.



Published in the Northwest Herald on May 26, 2019