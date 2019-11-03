|
Joanne E. Bussman
Born: September 17th, 1939
Died: October 16, 2019
Joanne E. Bussman age 80 of Loganville, GA passed away Wednesday October 16, 2019.
Joanne was born September 17th, 1939 in Chicago Illinois, and graduated from Crystal Lake Central High School in 1957. She married David Bussman August 3rd, 1968. Joanne loved to bowl and made many dear friends over the many leagues she was a part of. Her humor and her laugh were contagious and always made everyone smile.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joe & Theresa Steinkellner and her husband David, and is survived by her sister & brother in law Judy & Charles Walneck of Oakwood Hills, IL, nephew and family Chris & Amy Walneck and their children Brianna & Benjamin of Oakwood Hills, IL, and sister in law Barbara Young of Snellville, and three step-sons Scott, Rick and Jeff Bussman & their extended families, and numerous cousins.
Memorial donations in Joanne's name may be directed to Blackhawk Area Council, BSA, 2820 McFarland Road, Rockford, IL 61107, Attn: Walneck Camp Lowden Building Fund.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 3, 2019