|
|
Joanne Helen Colcord
Born: January 14, 1949; in Belvidere, IL
Died: March 16, 2020; in Huntley, IL
Joanne Helen Colcord, 71, of Woodstock passed away on March 16, 2020, at Northwestern Medicine Hospital- Huntley.
She was born January 14, 1949, in Belvidere, IL the daughter of the late Frank and Helen (Bend) Lembcke.
Joanne was known by many as "Grandma Cookie". She was famous for her delicious cookies that she would bake for friends and family. Her passions included baking, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a life time member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Harvard, IL.
Joanne married the love of her life David Colcord on May 24, 1969, at the First Methodist Church in Woodstock, IL.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years David; children Scott (Elizabeth) Colcord, Valerie (Rob) Svihlik, and Aaron (Natasha) Colcord; seven grandchildren Zachary, Katlyn, Charlie, Allison, Rachel, Joshua, and Kristine; numerous siblings, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and infant brother David Lembcke.
All services at this time will be private. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date to celebrate Joanne's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Auburn Cemetery, P.O. Box 790, Harvard, IL 60033; for the tree or operating fund.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.
For more information call Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home at 815-943-5400.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 19, 2020