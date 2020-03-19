Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400

Joanne Helen Colcord

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne Helen Colcord Obituary
Joanne Helen Colcord

Born: January 14, 1949; in Belvidere, IL

Died: March 16, 2020; in Huntley, IL

Joanne Helen Colcord, 71, of Woodstock passed away on March 16, 2020, at Northwestern Medicine Hospital- Huntley.

She was born January 14, 1949, in Belvidere, IL the daughter of the late Frank and Helen (Bend) Lembcke.

Joanne was known by many as "Grandma Cookie". She was famous for her delicious cookies that she would bake for friends and family. Her passions included baking, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a life time member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Harvard, IL.

Joanne married the love of her life David Colcord on May 24, 1969, at the First Methodist Church in Woodstock, IL.

Survivors include her husband of 51 years David; children Scott (Elizabeth) Colcord, Valerie (Rob) Svihlik, and Aaron (Natasha) Colcord; seven grandchildren Zachary, Katlyn, Charlie, Allison, Rachel, Joshua, and Kristine; numerous siblings, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and infant brother David Lembcke.

All services at this time will be private. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date to celebrate Joanne's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Auburn Cemetery, P.O. Box 790, Harvard, IL 60033; for the tree or operating fund.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.

For more information call Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home at 815-943-5400.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -