Joanne M. Ferwerda
Born: October 9, 1937; in Harvard, IL
Died: January 17, 2020; in Rockford, IL
Joanne M. Ferwerda, 82, of Harvard died on January 17, 2020 at Javon Bae Hospital in Rockford, IL.
She was born October 9, 1937, in Harvard, IL to Paul O. and Hazel M. (Jeffers) Crone. Joanne worked at KKO in Capron, IL for over 30 years. She was plant manager for many of those years prior to retirement.
Joanne married William "Bill" Ferwerda on January 27, 1962, in Harvard, IL. He preceded her in death on September 1, 2014. Per Joanne's wishes she will be cremated with a memorial service at a later date. Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care.
Survivors include her sister Pauline (Gerald) Willoughby of Mission Viejo, CA, her brother William (Susan) Crone of Beecher, IL; and nine nieces and nephews and several grand-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, and her sister Marilyn Cadieu.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.
For more information call Saunders & McFarlin Funeral home at 815-943-5400.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 30, 2020