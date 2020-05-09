Joanne M. Makila



Born: December 11, 1939



Died: April 27, 2020



Joanne M. Makila, 80, of Cary, IL passed away April 27, 2020



She was born December 11, 1939 in Hempstead, NY the daughter of Joseph and Edith Longo. Later she married the love of her life Leonard Makila on May 22, 1966.



She was a dedicated homemaker, passionate about her family, and she will be missed by many.



Joanne is survived by her husband Len; children Laura (Derrick) Julitz, Mike (Corie) Makila, Kristen Makila; grandchildren Aarika, Cody, Tyler, Travis, Kaylie, Tessa; great-grandchildren Cambria, Adelaide, Raven; sisters Patricia Hanney, Diane Murphy, Deborah Longo and brother Donald Longo; many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Miriam Stancavage and brother Gregory Longo.



A celebration of her life will take place after the COVID restrictions are lifted.



Cremation by Cremation Society of Illinois





