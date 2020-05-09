Joanne M. Makila
1939 - 2020
Joanne M. Makila

Born: December 11, 1939

Died: April 27, 2020

Joanne M. Makila, 80, of Cary, IL passed away April 27, 2020

She was born December 11, 1939 in Hempstead, NY the daughter of Joseph and Edith Longo. Later she married the love of her life Leonard Makila on May 22, 1966.

She was a dedicated homemaker, passionate about her family, and she will be missed by many.

Joanne is survived by her husband Len; children Laura (Derrick) Julitz, Mike (Corie) Makila, Kristen Makila; grandchildren Aarika, Cody, Tyler, Travis, Kaylie, Tessa; great-grandchildren Cambria, Adelaide, Raven; sisters Patricia Hanney, Diane Murphy, Deborah Longo and brother Donald Longo; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Miriam Stancavage and brother Gregory Longo.

A celebration of her life will take place after the COVID restrictions are lifted.

Cremation by Cremation Society of Illinois


Published in Northwest Herald on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 9, 2020
Joanne has always been like a sister to me. She was always an inspiration. She had one of the best laughs, it always made you want to join in on her happiness. We have lost a bright spot on this earth but she is now a bright angel in heaven and a guardian angel to all of her family and friends. We miss you but know you are pain free. We will meet again some day. Love you
Lamone
Family
May 9, 2020
Oanne was a wonderful person. Full of Love, Warmth & Joy. She will be terribly missed by all. Your family is in our hearts & prayers always.
Diane Bob
Sister
