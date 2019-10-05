|
|
Joanne L. Mullan
Born: October 7, 1932; Boulder, CO
Died: October 1, 2019; in Harvard, IL
Joanne L. Mullan, 86, of Harvard, Illinois passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Harvard Care Center.
Joanne was born on October 7, 1932 in Boulder, CO. to Richard Burnett and Edith (Burke) Burnett. After graduating from Union High School in Escondido, she attended the University of California, Santa Barbara, and Santa Barbara Junior College.
Joanne married Robert Mullan on September 11, 1954 in Santa Barbara, CA. She continued as a homemaker, and enjoyed needlepoint, crafts, raising Irish Setters, and going to dog shows.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son David Mullan, and daughter Dianna Mullan, and son-in-law Duane Palmer.
She is survived by her daughter Debra Palmer, and granddaughter Melissa Campbell.
Visitation will be from 10-12 noon Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St. Harvard, IL. Interment will be private at Marengo City Cemetery, Marengo, IL.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.
For more information call the funeral home at 815-943-5400.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Alzheimer's research.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 5, 2019