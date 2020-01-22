|
|
Joanne T. Brefeld
Born: April 25, 1931
Died: January 18, 2020
Joanne T. Brefeld, age 88, of McHenry, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday morning, January 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Joanne was born April 25, 1931, and raised in Richmond, the daughter of William and Ottila (Hiller) Stilling. On October 6, 1956, Joanne married, Paul R. Brefeld at St. Joseph Catholic Church, then moved to McHenry where she worked and they raised their family of four. She worked at and retired from McHenry State Bank as a teller. Joanne also later worked at her daughter's home daycare business. She was a parishioner at St. Mary's Catholic Church and was a member of the Christian Mother's Assn. Joanne was an avid life-long Cubs fan, and she also enjoyed playing cards and traveling. More than anything, Joanne loved spending time with her family and friends.
Joanne is survived by her loving children: Paul G. Brefeld of Chicago Heights, Rebecca Beck of Racine, Annette (Ken) Mavec of Crystal Lake, and Thomas (Donna) Brefeld of Dearborn, MI; grandchildren: Alyssa (Zack) Barber, Courtney (Kyle) Cappell, Hannah Brefeld, Thomas Brefeld, Jr., Lindsay (Adam) Barber, Michael Beck, and Jacqueline Mavec; and great-granddaughter, Charlotte Barber. She is further survived by her sisters: Patricia (Leon) Busch, Nancy (John) McGee, and Judith (John) Huff. In addition, Joanne was preceded in death by her husband: Paul R.; parents: William and Ottila Stilling; sister: Rosemary Babcock; brothers: Maurice, Roger, and William G. Stilling; and father-in-law and mother-in-law: Paul J. and Kathryn Brefeld.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 4-8 p.m., at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Dr., McHenry. A Rosary Service will be held at 8 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday morning, January 25, 2020, from 9-10 a.m. at Colonial Funeral Home. Mass will be held at 11 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1401 N. Richmond Road, McHenry. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, N. Richmond Rd.
Memorials may be made in Joanne's name to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1401 N. Richmond Rd., McHenry, IL 60050.
For more information, please call 815-385-0063 or visit at www.colonialmchenry.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 22, 2020