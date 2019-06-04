Joanne Tackitt



Born: March 10, 1941; in Milwaukee, WI



Died: June 3, 2019; in Woodstock, IL



Joanne Tackitt, age 78, of McHenry, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at JourneyCare in Woodstock. She was born in Milwaukee, WI to Julius and Ione Stordeur on March 10, 1941. Joanne was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend.



She is survived by her loving husband, James H. Tackitt, two daughters: Valerie Lynn Gilbert (Tony Abfall), Denise Ann Gilbert (Roger Lambrechts); grandchildren: Andrew Abfall, Elisabeth Abfall (Jake Schauer), Dakota Gilbert, Savannah Lambrechts, Matthew Abfall, Brendan Lambrechts; and great granddaughter, Addison Grace Schauer.



Even through all her health challenges over the last several decades, her unconditional love held the family together through difficult and good times. Joanne taught us all to be kind to others, smile at people and never pass judgement.



She was kind, loving, loyal, witty and adventurous. She had a passion for singing and dancing and did both extremely well.



She was preceded in death by her son, David Wayne Gilbert, and parents, Julius and Ione Stordeur. She will be greatly missed by many.



Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 4pm until 8pm, Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. Interment will be private.



Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 4pm until 8pm, Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. Interment will be private.