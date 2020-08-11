Joe Edd Estes



Joe Edd Estes, 80, died August 5,2020 in Cedar Park, Texas. Joe was born in 1940 to Elbert & Nola (Henson) Estes in Marshall County Kentucky.



Joe married his love Peggy Marsh on April 15, 1961 in Woodstock, Illinois. Of that union two children were born Keith & Kathy.



Joe was the county Road Commissioner for Greenwood Township for several year before starting his own business Estes Excavating in 1972.



Joe followed his dream to Texas in 1982, but was drawn back to his roots of Kentucky in 1986, where he started a logging business.



Texas called Joe back again in 1997 and continued in excavating and construction until his retirement.



Joe loved classic country music and was very knowledgeable of those old time stars. He was a great historian on many of the songs and artists.



Joe loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was very proud of all their accomplishments relishing in the time he spent with them.



Joe is survived by his wife Peggy, son Keith Estes, daughter Kathy Brokaw, grandchildren Tara(Cole) Zenor, Tanya(Derrick) Raymer, William(Randi) Hooser, IV, Tanner(Laura) Estes, & Makenzie(Austin) Shockey. Great grandchildren Ansley, Beau, & Luke Zenor, Rylee, Jack, Reese, & Ryann Raymer, Braylon & Lacie Shockey, & Everly Rose Estes. Siblings Bobby Estes, Billy Estes, Joyce Greer , Faye Lutz & Jackie Estes.



Predeceased in death parents Elbert & Nola Estes, In-laws Edward & Gertrude Marsh, brother Jerry Estes, sister Rebecca Williiams. Brother-in-law Charles Church & nieces Ronda & Kim Church.



Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Beck Funeral Home 1700 E Whitestone Blvd. Cedar Park, Texas.





