Johannes C. Vanderstappen
Born: February 14, 1935 in Heesch, Netherlands
Died: September 23, 2020; in Libertyville, IL
Johannes C. Vanderstappen, 85, a resident of Grayslake, IL, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Libertyville Manor in Libertyville, IL. He immigrated to the United States in 1960 with his bride, Wilma, and secured a job with Asplundh Tree Company, where he worked for 35 years as a hydraulic mechanic.
He was born February 14, 1935 in Heesch, Netherlands. Johannes is survived by his wife of 60 years, Wilhelmina, his children John (Kim), Francis (Julie Henkel), Sandra (Stephen) Faletto, and Joe (Melissa Matuzak), his grandchildren Austin (Maggie), Westley (Alexis), Trey, Michael, Marshall, Jeremy, and Gabrielle, and his siblings Lies VendeVen and Sjef (Dora) Vanderstappen. He was preceded in death by his parents Johannes and Johanna Vanderstappen, and his brothers Harrie, Anton, Peit, Martin, Wilhelm, John, Andre, and Albert.
Our Pop could create anything. He was an artist at heart. His passion was making canes, and decorating pipes and hats with "plaque & rope." He created sculptural birdhouses. Pop could fix anything. He was a man of many talents and generosities.
A funeral mass is scheduled for Monday, September 28, 2020 at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Church 2302 Church St. Johnsburg, IL. Interment will follow the mass at St. John Cemetery located next to the church.
Joe and his wife Wilma took many walks at Independence Grove enjoying nature. In lieu of flowers, to honor Joe please make contributions to Lake County Forest Preserve Independence Grove 1899 W. Winchester Rd. Libertyville, IL 60048.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank the wonderful staff at Libertyville Manor and JourneyCare Hospice.
All funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. For more information please contact (847) 223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org
