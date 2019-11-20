|
John A. Kruse
Born: November 10, 1949; in Addison, IL
Died: November 18, 2019; in Woodstock, IL
John A. Kruse, 70, of Woodstock, Illinois, passed away peacefully at his home, Monday, November 18, 2019, after a five-year battle with prostate cancer.
John was born November 10, 1949, to the late Paul and Carol Kruse in Addison, Illinois. The family moved to rural Woodstock in 1957.
He was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving on a mine sweeper in the Mediterranean during the late 1960's at the height of the Cold War. He had a 48-year career as the "Cable Guy", starting out digging ditches in the initial cable install days in Coventry, Lake in the Hills, Algonquin, and Carpentersville, and retired as a highly regarded Field Engineer upgrading and installing cable systems all over North America.
John was a John Deere enthusiast, an avid Bears and Cubs fan, he loved to fish, taught his kids how to play poker at a young age, was the Master of telling "Dad" jokes, and made a sandwich out of every meal.
John is survived by the love of his life of 47 years, Darlene, his children, Timothy (Sandra) Kruse, Tiffany (Bill) Sevcik and Christopher (Teresa) Kruse; his grandchildren Marissa, Nikk, Emily, Jonathan, Katie, William, Bret and Julie. John is also survived by a brother, Charles (Karen) Kruse and two sisters, Janet Sherwin and Phyllis (Jack) Fisher and many nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Carol Kruse, a brother-in-law, Gary Sherwin and his grandsons, Andrew and Alec.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney Funeral Home, 1211 N. Seminary Avenue, Woodstock from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The visitation will continue at the funeral home on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 9:00 am until the 10:00 am Prayer Service. Interment with Military Honors will follow in the McHenry County Memorial Park Cemetery in Woodstock.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that any donations be made to JourneyCare of McHenry County.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 20, 2019