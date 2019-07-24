John Augustus Neuroth



Born: March 31, 1965



Died: July 20, 2019



John Augustus Neuroth of Ingleside, IL passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, surrounded by family, love, and music after a brief confinement to hospital following a tragic fall in his home.



John Augustus Neuroth was born in Lake Forest, IL on March 31, 1965, one hour before his twin brother, James. He grew up on the family ranch with his siblings and developed a love for printing, inspired by his father's business. This ultimately led to a career in the print industry and graphic arts. At the time of his death, John was employed by Obenauf Auction Service as Marketing Executive.



John was a lifelong member of St. Bede's Parish in Ingleside, where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 3788. John graduated from St. Bede's School and Carmel High School in 1983. John continued to graduate from Western Illinois University in Macomb, IL with a Bachelor of Science in 1988.



John was best known for love of life, music, and family. He was an avid fisherman and would go to Canada every year with a close group of friends and family. He loved riding his bike, photography, and bon fires at his family homestead.



He was in a band called Secret Sandwich, where he sang and played guitar. His love for music was inspired at a young age by his mother and sister. Then the Grateful Dead, whom he saw in concert more that 30 times at the very least, and many other concerts at Alpine Valley and yearly trips to Summer Fest, Shoe Fest, and many more.



John is survived by his father, Lee Neuroth of Ingleside; his children, Audrey (Adam) and Tommy, their mother Alicia; and his granddaughters, Sophia and Bostin---all of Dixon, IL.



John is also survived by his brothers, James (Marie) Neuroth of Ingleside, Kirk (Rose) Neuroth of San Diego, and Lee Neuroth, Jr. of Ingleside; his sisters, Linda (Dan) Smith of Maple Lake, MN, and Lenette Peterson of Ingleside; and many nieces and nephews.



John was preceded in death by his brother Tom; sister, Paula; and mother, Elaine.



Visitation Friday, July 26, from 3-8 p.m., at Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake, IL.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 27, at Our Lady of the Lakes--St. Bede Church, 36455 N. Wilson Rd., Ingleside. All are invited to go directly to the Church. Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in John's name may be made to St. Bede Church or School, Knights of Columbus Council 3788, or to assist in defraying the cost of John's medical expenses at www.gofundme.com/f/john-neuroth-medical.



You may leave online condolences for the family at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100. Published in the Northwest Herald on July 24, 2019