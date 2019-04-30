John A. Schwall



Born: February 6, 1942; in Evanston, IL



Died: April 27, 2019; in McHenry, IL



John A. Schwall, age 77, of McHenry, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, (his 51st wedding anniversary) at his home. He was born Feb. 6, 1942 in Evanston, IL to Matthew and Esther (McKeighan) Schwall. On April 27, 1968, he married Nancy Schneider at St. Joseph Church in Wilmette. A U. S. Army veteran, John served in the Vietnam War.



A resident of McHenry for the past six years, John was a former long-time resident of Wilmette, where he was parishioner of St. Joseph Church. A fan of western movies and old time country music, he also enjoyed gardening and loved photography. John will be remembered for his meticulous care of items around the house. A true family man, John was a very proud father and grandfather. He loved to gather with his family for Saturday night pizza and Sunday afternoon popcorn, traditions he established for his family.



Survivors include his beloved wife of 51 years, Nancy; four children, Cindy (Mark) Sullivan, Kevin (Tiffany) Schwall, Tim (Meredith) Schwall, and Michael (Evelyn) Schwall; grandchildren, Hailey and Ashley Sullivan, Carly, Austin, and Justin Schwall, Andre and Sofia Schwall, and Lily and Luke Schwall; his siblings, Judy Shiflet and Matthew Schwall; and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Andy Schwall; and a sister, Mary Schwall.



Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. Visitation will resume Wednesday, May 1, at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until closing prayers are said at 10:30 a.m. prior to leaving in procession for the funeral Mass. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3500 W. Washington Street, McHenry, IL 60050. Interment will be private.



For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, his family suggests memorials be made to the St. Jude Childrens? Research Hospital.



For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, his family suggests memorials be made to the St. Jude Childrens? Research Hospital.