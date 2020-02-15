|
John A. Van Fleet Sr.
Born: January 4, 1955; in Oak Park, IL
Died: February 14, 2020; in Yorkville, IL
John A. Van Fleet Sr., age 65 of Yorkville, IL passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 4, 1955 in Oak Park, IL the son of John C. and Jean (Bentley) Van Fleet.
John was united in marriage on July 4, 1981 to Kelly Glenn and they spent the next 38 years happily together. Mr. Van Fleet was an active member and had just completed his term on the church council of Peace Lutheran Church in Morris, IL. He was for many years, a devoted teacher, coach, and athletic director, at several area schools.
John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.
John is survived by his wife, Kelly Van Fleet of Yorkville, IL; his son, John A. (Jacqueline) Van Fleet Jr. of Yorkville, IL; his grandsons, Evan, Noah and Caleb Van Fleet; his brothers, David (Valerie) Van Fleet of Grand Rapids, MI and Peter (Mary) Van Fleet of Byron Center, MI; also many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John C. and Jean Van Fleet; and his daughter, Heather Van Fleet.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Peace Lutheran Church, 101 Candlelight Lane, Morris, IL with Pastor Lu Cantrell, officiating. Interment will be private.
Friends may visit from 3:00 until 7:00 PM on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 North Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's name to Peace Lutheran Church in Morris or to the John Van Fleet scholarship through the Illinois Athletic Directors Association.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.comÂ or (630) 553-7611.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 15, 2020