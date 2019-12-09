Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Cacioppo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John B. Cacioppo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John B. Cacioppo Obituary
John B. Cacioppo

Born: September 5, 1924

Died: October 13, 2019

John B. Cacioppo, 95, passed away on October 13, 2019.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at The Pointe Outreach Center located at 5650 Northwest Highway in Crystal Lake, Illinois on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 11:00 - 3:00.

John was born on September 5, 1924 in Patterson, LA to Phillip and Lena (Catalinotto) Cacioppo.

He is survived by two children: Jeffrey (Dori) Cacioppo and Debra (Ed) Hay; four grandchildren: Megan and Lauren Cacioppo; Margaret (Sean) Buchar; Joshua Hay; and one great-grandchild: Mila Buchar.

Full obituary may be viewed at www.leonardfuneralhome.com/notices/John-Cacioppo
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -