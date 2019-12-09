|
John B. Cacioppo
Born: September 5, 1924
Died: October 13, 2019
John B. Cacioppo, 95, passed away on October 13, 2019.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at The Pointe Outreach Center located at 5650 Northwest Highway in Crystal Lake, Illinois on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 11:00 - 3:00.
John was born on September 5, 1924 in Patterson, LA to Phillip and Lena (Catalinotto) Cacioppo.
He is survived by two children: Jeffrey (Dori) Cacioppo and Debra (Ed) Hay; four grandchildren: Megan and Lauren Cacioppo; Margaret (Sean) Buchar; Joshua Hay; and one great-grandchild: Mila Buchar.
Full obituary may be viewed at www.leonardfuneralhome.com/notices/John-Cacioppo
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 9, 2019