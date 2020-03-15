Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
View Map

John B. Musch


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John B. Musch Obituary
John B. Musch

Born: July 16, 1951; in Chicago, IL

Died: March 13, 2020; Harvard, IL

John B. Musch, 68, of Harvard, died Fri., March 13 at Mercy Harvard Care Center.

John was born July 16, 1951 to John and Theresa (Hoogeveen) Musch in Chicago. He married Kim Marie Nolden on Nov. 3, 2001. He was a retired truck driver for Deans Foods. John enjoyed boating, bee keeping, and gardening.

John is survived by two brothers Jim (Jackie) Musch and Bob (Mindy) Musch, 2 nephews Jeremy and Jason Musch, step-children Monique (Jeremy) Bartsch, Stacy Nolden (Gary Alsteen), and Ethan (Amy) Nolden, and many grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Kim who died on Nov. 15, 2019, and his parents.

The visitation will be 10 AM until the 11 AM funeral service on Wed., Mar. 18 at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St., Harvard, IL 60033. The Rev. Danice Loveridge will officiate. Interment will be at Mt. Auburn Cemetery.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.Call the funeral home for more info at 815-943-5400.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -