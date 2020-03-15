|
|
John B. Musch
Born: July 16, 1951; in Chicago, IL
Died: March 13, 2020; Harvard, IL
John B. Musch, 68, of Harvard, died Fri., March 13 at Mercy Harvard Care Center.
John was born July 16, 1951 to John and Theresa (Hoogeveen) Musch in Chicago. He married Kim Marie Nolden on Nov. 3, 2001. He was a retired truck driver for Deans Foods. John enjoyed boating, bee keeping, and gardening.
John is survived by two brothers Jim (Jackie) Musch and Bob (Mindy) Musch, 2 nephews Jeremy and Jason Musch, step-children Monique (Jeremy) Bartsch, Stacy Nolden (Gary Alsteen), and Ethan (Amy) Nolden, and many grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Kim who died on Nov. 15, 2019, and his parents.
The visitation will be 10 AM until the 11 AM funeral service on Wed., Mar. 18 at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St., Harvard, IL 60033. The Rev. Danice Loveridge will officiate. Interment will be at Mt. Auburn Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.Call the funeral home for more info at 815-943-5400.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 15, 2020